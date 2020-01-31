Transportation commission OK’s Whitmer road bond plan

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- The State Transportation Commission has given the go-ahead to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to sell bonds to finance Michigan’s most urgently needed road repairs.

The governor says low interest rates and a growing urgency make bonding the best option right now. But she says borrowing won’t fix the entire problem.

Whitmer says she still hopes the Republican-led Legislature will consider increasing the fuel tax by 45 cents a gallon to raise the needed revenue. And that she’s aware that people are not happy about tax increases.

“No one is, even me. But the fact of the matter is I’ve inherited an incredibly serious infrastructure crisis and I’m trying to fix it,” she says.

The bond sale does not require the Legislature’s approval. But the Senate Republican leader says it should be part of the solution before turning to a tax increase.