Treasury: certain businesses affected by COVID-19 epidemic orders provided tax assistance

LANSING, MI-- Businesses that require social gatherings for customers and have experienced disrupted operations due to COVID-19 epidemic orders now have even more time to make monthly or quarterly sales, use and withholding tax payments, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Restaurants that depend on indoor dining and most entertainment and recreational venues scheduled to make sales, use and withholding tax payments for December 2020 and January 2021 or for the last quarter of 2020 can postpone filing and payment requirements until Feb. 20, 2021. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest for 33 days.

“Businesses impacted by COVID-19 have made incredible sacrifices to protect their communities, their employees, and their customers,” said Governor Whitmer. “From the beginning, my administration has been working around the clock to provide our businesses with some crucial support as we work to end the pandemic, and I will continue to do so long after we beat this virus. Remember, Michiganders: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We will get through this together.”

Specific information about Treasury providing continued tax assistance to affected businesses can be found in “Notice: Penalty and Interest Waived for 33 Days for Certain Monthly and Quarterly Sales, Use and Withholding Returns due January 20, 2021.”

“We continue to use a variety of options to assist affected businesses,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Moving the sales, use and withholding tax deadlines can provide these businesses critical time to figure out the next steps as we continue to move forward.”

On Dec. 8, 2020, the state Treasury Department first announced tax assistance for certain businesses affected by COVID-19 epidemic orders.

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions about this tax assistance should call 517-636-6925.

The 2020 Sales, Use and Withholding Tax Annual Return (Form 5081) remains due to Feb. 28, 2021.