TRIDENT nabs Soo man in drug bust

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested for smuggling and selling narcotics.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce had been investigating an individual selling crystal meth and heroin in Chippewa County and the Soo. They made several controlled buys.

TRIDENT was notified the suspect drove downstate to secure narcotics. On June 24 the Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle and found about 3.5 grams of heroin on his person. A search warrant executed on the vehicle and the suspect’s home uncovered an ounce of crystal meth valued at $5,000.

Last Friday Harold Kinney of Sault Ste. Marie was arraigned on charges of delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, four counts of delivery of meth, and driving while license suspended.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.