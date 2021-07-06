Trio of fires keeps Escanaba firefighters busy Monday

ESCANABA, MI-- Officials are blaming lightning for three fires in Escanaba Monday.

Around 3:40 p.m. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to 514 South 12th Street for a fire in a building containing two apartments. They found smoke coming from the roof vents and fire in the attic.

Firefighters got a man and his dog out safely, then spent almost four more hours extinguishing the fire.

While officials were at the first fire, firefighters got word that a tree on the 500 block of South 15th Street had been struck by lightning and was in flames. The Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished that fire.

And while finishing up at the scene of the first fire, Public Safety was notified of a structure fire on the 1600 block of North 20th Street. There was heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the abandoned residence.

Escanaba Township firefighters set up their platform truck before Public Safety officers could get there. The fire was in the attic and was quickly put out.