Troopers arrest Sault Ste. Marie woman found with drugs sleeping in car

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- An anonymous tip led to a drug arrest in Sault Ste. Marie Saturday.

State Police were sent to Allen Drive in Soo Township when a citizen made a report of a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. The trooper found a 20-year-old Soo woman asleep in the vehicle. She was found to be in possession of meth, suspected illegal prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

Michigan State Police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity they see by calling 911 or their local law enforcement agency or by submitting a tip on the MSP mobile app.