Troopers investigating Manistique-area break-ins

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Manistique Outpost are investigating multiple reports of break-ins in Schoolcraft County.

The incidents have occurred over the past two weeks in northern Manistique Township and portions of Hiawatha Township.

Crime scene techs have obtained several pieces of evidence, which are at the forensic lab for examination.

Anyone with knowledge of the crimes or anyone who is having problems with break-ins in the area is asked to call the Manistique Outpost at 906-341-2102.