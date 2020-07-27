Truck leaks fuel, destroys property in Monday morning crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- A logging truck leaked diesel fuel after it crashed in Iron Mountain Monday morning.

City Police and Firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 to US-2 near Hamilton. They say a fully loaded truck was southbound on the highway when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway, came back on, and left the road again before coming to a stop.

Two power poles, a stop sign, a manhole and a telephone pedestal were all destroyed in the incident.

The truck sustained heavy damage and leaked diesel fuel. The Iron Mountain Fire Department contained the fuel that spilled and offloaded the rest into a 55-gallon drum.

The 41-year-old driver from Rhinelander wasn’t injured in the crash.

US-2 was narrowed to two lanes while the scene was cleaned up.