Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- The attorneys who challenged Michigan’s election results on behalf of former President Donald Trump face potential sanctions for allegedly presenting facts they knew were inaccurate.

The attorneys defended their actions in Federal Court in Detroit Monday.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, the State's Attorney General and the city of Detroit say the actions of Sidney Powell Linwood, and several other attorneys are worthy of sanctions and financial penalties. Detroit officials want the attorneys barred from ever practicing again in the Eastern District of Michigan, going so far as to suggest that the false statements made to support overturning the presidential election helped cause the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During a contentious sanctions hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker accused the pro-Trump attorneys of not doing their homework on some of the evidence and witnesses. Powell argued that her legal team submitted 960 pages of affidavits, which she said shows “extraordinary due diligence.”

The judge is granting the attorneys two more weeks to submit additional arguments before making a decision on sanctions.