Trump rallies in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (MPRN)-- Thousands of people gathered in Battle Creek Wednesday night, where President Donald Trump spoke for more than two hours.

Trump took the stage at the Kellogg Arena shortly before members of the House of Representatives officially voted to impeach him.

Trump touched on many topics, including the Flint water crisis.

“…and I know your previous governor was a Republican, but I was not a big fan of his. I was not. But I’m not a big fan of the one that can’t fix the potholes, either,” he said.

Trump also criticized Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell.

He made no mention of Justin Amash, a former Republican who left the party and voted to impeach Trump. Trump’s rally was held in Amash’s district.