Two crashes happen on same stretch of Negaunee Township road in one hour

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two traffic accidents happened within 45 minutes of each other in Negaunee Township Sunday.

Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies first responded around 10:55 a.m. to US-41 near Heritage Drive. They say Elisha Greiser, 32, of Iron River was eastbound in a pickup truck when she lost control on the icy roadway. The truck slid sideways into a snowbank then overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Around 11:40 a.m. an Ishpeming man was also eastbound on US-41 when he encountered slowing traffic due to the earlier accident. He applied his brakes, but his vehicle slid into a snowbank and rolled over onto its side. No one was hurt.

The driver was listed at fault in the crash.