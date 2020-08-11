Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in UP

MARQUETTE, MI-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula went up by 24 Monday.

As of 3 p.m. Menominee County had 11 new cases; there were three each in Luce and Dickinson counties; two each in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties; and one each in Marquette, Chippewa and Iron counties.

The Michigan Department of Corrections also says 29 inmates and two staff members have tested positive at the Newberry Correctional Facility. Those numbers are not included in U.P. totals.

So far, 685 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.P. during the pandemic. Eighteen people have died.