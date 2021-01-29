Two facing drug charges following UPSET arrests

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested two people in two separate drug cases this week.

On Tuesday detectives arrested Charles Knuckles, 28, of South Range for delivery of meth.

And officers executed a search warrant at a residence on 25th Avenue in Menominee Wednesday night, following an investigation into the distribution of drugs at known drug houses. Detectives seized several grams of meth, suspected heroin, a scale, electronic devices and evidence of distribution. They also found an active, one-pot meth lab hidden in the living room.

A 2-year-old child in the house was placed in protective custody.

Kimberly Brock, 32, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, manufacture of meth, operating a meth lab within 500 feet of a residence, operating a meth lab involving hazardous waste, 2nd-degree child abuse and maintaining a drug house.

Additional arrests are expected.