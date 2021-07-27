Two 'financially stressed' UP cities getting state grants

LANSING, MI-- Two U.P. municipalities are getting money through the state’s Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.

The City of Gaastra is getting $298,000 to repair a water storage tank and the Village of Ontonagon will get nearly $228,000 to replace its fire department rescue truck.

Municipalities can participate in the program if they are under “probable financial stress” according to the state’s criteria. The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies—including infrastructure and public safety enhancements—that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.