Two injured in Iron Mountain house fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Two people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at an Iron Mountain residence early Tuesday morning.

The city fire department responded around 1:45 a.m. to 408 Vulcan Street and found heavy smoke coming out of the single-story house. The Breitung Township Fire Department assisted and the fire was extinguished just after 3 a.m.

Both residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Some of the family’s pets were placed with a neighbor, but other pets were lost in the fire.

Damage is initially estimated at around $12,000.

The fire remains under investigation.