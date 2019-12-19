Two injured in Negaunee Township accident

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Township injured two people.

Michigan State Police say Wednesday around noon a pickup driven by Gary Perala of Negaunee was eastbound on US-41 near Marquette Powersports when his truck crossed several lanes of traffic. It struck two vehicles in the westbound lanes.

Perala was taken to UPHS-Marquette for a non-life-threatening head injury.

One of the other drivers, Donna Eliassen of Negaunee, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was also taken to UPHS-Marquette with injuries to her lower body.

The third driver, Leah Ring of Marquette, was not injured.

No citations were issued as officials continue to investigate the crash.

Troopers were assisted by Negaunee Township Fire/EMS, UPHS-Marquette EMS and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department/Rescue.