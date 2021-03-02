Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in Bessemer Township

BESSEMER TOWNSHIP, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Bessemer Township Friday.

Troopers say it happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Powderhorn Road and US-2. They say the driver of a Nissan Altima—identified as Cameron Crawford, 26, of Anoka, Minnesota—disregarded the stop sign on Powderhorn Road. His vehicle entered the highway and was struck by a westbound Toyota minivan driven by Susan Rhoads, 60, of Duluth, Minnesota. The Nissan spun and hit a Dodge pickup driven by Andrew Drilling, 35, of Cadott, Wisconsin that was waiting at the stop sign on Puritan Road. The Nissan then slid and hit a telephone pole, knocking it partially over.

Two of Crawford’s passengers in the Nissan sustained internal injuries and were transported to Duluth for treatment. They are expected to make full recoveries. No other injuries are reported.

Crawford was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.