Two suspected car thieves arrested in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- Arrests have been made in connection with vehicles stolen from Fox Motors in Marquette Township in September.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the two vehicles taken from the dealership were later recovered in Muskegon.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 13 felonies and arrest warrants were issued for seven Marquette County residents.

This month David Vaughan, 33, was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle, and Matthew Rasanen, 29, was arrested on two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.

Arrest warrants are active for the remaining five suspects.