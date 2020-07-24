Two-vehicle accident in Marquette County injures one

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, MI-- Minor injuries are reported in a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Township.

Sheriff’s deputies say it happened Thursday around 9:50 p.m. on M-35 at Empire Mine Road. A pickup driven by Abby Drummond, 19, of Marquette was eastbound on Empire Mine Road when she failed to yield to a southbound vehicle at the intersection. She was struck by a Jeep driven by Douglas Dorie, 61, of Negaunee. The pickup was spun around and went into the ditch.

Dorie was not injured. Drummond was taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of minor injuries.

She was cited for failure to yield.