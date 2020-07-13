UGL offering more COVID-19 testing

MARQUETTE, MI-- More COVID-19 testing is being offered this week by the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center.

Testing will be held Tuesday from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Covington multi-purpose building in Covington; Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School in Gwinn; and Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michigan State Police post in Wakefield.

Drive-through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling 844-947-4854 during business hours. Individuals participating in the drive through testing must remain in their vehicle during the appointment.