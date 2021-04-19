Unemployment aid ends for thousands in Michigan

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- More than 10,000 Michiganders lost unemployment benefits over the weekend.

Michigan officials say about 16,000 people were receiving extra unemployment benefits beyond the typical amount available from the state. But the Extended Benefits program that offers as many as 20 weeks of additional payments only continues if a state has an average unemployment rate of 6.5 percent over three consecutive months. Michigan’s unemployment is now below that threshold.

State officials say Michiganders could still be eligible for additional federal benefits. Funds from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance granted to contract workers who typically don’t qualify for benefits are available until the first week of September in Michigan.