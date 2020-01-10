Unregistered taxi company in Calumet ordered to cease operations

CALUMET, MI-- A Calumet cab company has been ordered to stop operating because it hasn’t registered with the state.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has issued a Cease and Desist Order against 906 Taxi LLC of Calumet. LARA says the company failed to complete its registration application, as required under Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act. Officials say 906 Taxi has failed to submit a certificate of liability insurance listing LARA as a certificate holder to the Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau.

The company also continues to advertise its services when it’s not registered as a taxicab carrier.

LARA says it’s referring the case to the appropriate law enforcement agency.