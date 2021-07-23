Unvaccinated in Wisconsin are 'sitting duck' for COVID-19

MADISON, WI (AP)-- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19.

That’s as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious Delta variant.

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official Thursday comes amid a growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday. That’s three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated.