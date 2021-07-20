UPDATE: Gould City man jailed on open murder charge

UPDATE: Brian Michael Webb, 42, of Gould City was arraigned in Mackinac County District Court Tuesday afternoon on an open murder charge. The victim is identified as Johnathon Palmer, 30, of Engadine. Michigan State Police say the two were brothers.

No further details have been released at this time.

____________________________

GOULD CITY, MI-- Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Mackinac County.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were dispatched Monday to a residence in Gould City on a report of a suspicious situation. They saw several indicators of foul play and interviewed witnesses, which led to information regarding a possible homicide.

When troopers executed a search warrant at the residence they found a deceased man who had been shot. The homeowner—a 42-year-old man—is lodged in the Mackinac County Jail on an open murder charge. The victim was a 30-year-old Engadine man. The two were apparently related.

No names have been released.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later time.