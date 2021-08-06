UPDATE: Lumber mill blaze in Menominee County prompts emergency declaration

UPDATE: WLUC-TV reports one person died in the fire. No other details are available at this time.

CARNEY, MI-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Menominee County because of a huge fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney.

The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. Central Thursday and quickly escalated. More than 100 firefighters from throughout the region responded.

Whitmer says she declared a state of emergency to make every state resource available to fight the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The declaration also authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate with other states—such as Wisconsin—to use additional resources, if needed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.