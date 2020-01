UPDATE: Michigan State Police say 911 service has been restored.

911 service is out in most of the Upper Peninsula. An upgrade to the 911 system caused a technical issue, and crews are working to resolve the problem.

Michigan State Police say residents should call the following numbers in the case of an emergency:

Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft counties: 866-411-0018

Marquette: 475-9912

Alger: 387-7030

Delta: 786-5911

Menominee: 863-6614