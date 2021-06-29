UPHS-Marquette techs join Michigan Nurses Association union

MARQUETTE, MI-- Technicians at UPHS-Marquette have voted to unionize.

More than 92 percent voted to form a union with the Michigan Nurses Association in a 159-13 count. That means more than 200 techs will join about 400 registered nurses at UPHS-Marquette who are also members of the MNA.

This is the third facility of healthcare workers in the UP that has voted to unionize with the Michigan Nurses Association since the start of the pandemic. Nurses at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and healthcare professionals at the Chippewa County Health Department both successfully voted to join MNA within the past year.

Negotiations for a first contract for Marquette techs are expected to begin soon.