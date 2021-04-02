Upper Peninsula Geological Repository relocated

SAWYER, MI-- A “rock library” belonging to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has been relocated from a DNR complex south of Marquette to a new home at Sawyer.

Officials say 22,000 boxes of core samples and rock cuttings strapped on 655 pallets were transferred this past fall over a two-week period.

Samples in the Upper Peninsula Geological Repository are available for researchers to conduct geological studies. Most samples are classified as non-confidential and can be viewed by the public.

EGLE says the information can be used to make decisions that require an understanding of Michigan's geology, such as the identification and wise use of mineral resources, waste management that is protective of water, identifying geological hazards, and research of unconventional energy sources.