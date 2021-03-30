Upper Peninsula newspaper folding after 125 years

MUNISING, MI (AP)-- After 125 years, a weekly newspaper in Alger County is preparing its final edition.

The Munising News will stop publishing after Wednesday. Owners Willie and Nancy Peterson also are ending the Alger County Shopper.

Willie Peterson says they can’t find enough employees. He says they need eight but only have three. Peterson believes enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic have hurt recruiting.

He says Munising and Alger County will miss the newspaper, and that residents will have to read every local government website to “see what's going on.”