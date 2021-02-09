UPSET apprehends Ishpeming residents on meth-related charges

ISHPEMING, MI-- Two Ishpeming residents have been arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team for being drug dealers.

Over the past several months detectives have been investigating suspected meth dealers. They obtained information that led to a federal search warrant for a city residence.

On Saturday, February 6 officers executed the warrant and discovered four adults and eight children in the house. One man was found to be in possession of 18 grams of crystal meth. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A woman in the house was also arrested on drug-related charges.

Detectives coordinated with the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and Marquette County Department of Health and Human Services to have the children—ages 2 to 13—medically examined. Officials believed some of the children had been exposed to or were using crystal meth.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.