UPSET busts suspected meth dealers in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team has arrested two Iron Mountain men for distributing meth in Dickinson County.

This week detectives took Michael Benvenuto, 64, and Charles Kline, 40, into custody. Benvenuto is charged with three counts of delivery of meth, three counts of maintaining a drug house, and being a habitual offender—4th offense. Kline is charged with three counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house.

Both men remain lodged in the Dickinson County Jail.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are possible.