UPSET investigation leads to drug bust in Houghton County

TRIMOUNTAIN, MI-- Two Houghton County residents are jailed, following a drug bust by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.

A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested Friday following a two-month investigation and controlled buys of meth from the suspects.

UPSET and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team executed a search warrant on 6th Avenue in Trimountain. Officials seized meth, prescription drugs, money, and other evidence of drug distribution.

The suspects were lodged in the Houghton County Jail on delivery of meth charges.

UPSET was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, Houghton City Police Department and Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 Unit.