UPSET makes arrest in Calumet meth lab case

By 3 minutes ago

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI--   One suspect has been arrested in connection with a meth lab found in a Calumet Township home last week. 

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Caledonia Street Thursday. They found a meth lab in the basement, along with several buckets of waste products.

On Monday UPSET arrested a 39-year-old man for operating a meth lab. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges and arrests are pending.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Tags: 
UPSET
Caledonia Street
Calumet Township
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team
operating a meth lab

