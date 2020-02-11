UPSET makes arrest in Calumet meth lab case

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI-- One suspect has been arrested in connection with a meth lab found in a Calumet Township home last week.

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Caledonia Street Thursday. They found a meth lab in the basement, along with several buckets of waste products.

On Monday UPSET arrested a 39-year-old man for operating a meth lab. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges and arrests are pending.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.