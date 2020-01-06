UPSET nabs Calumet woman on drug charges

CALUMET, MI-- A Calumet woman has been arrested on multiple drug charges.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team conducted a 13-month investigation involving the 57-year-old. Detectives executed controlled buys of meth and Suboxone from her apartment. They also intercepted a package containing a half-ounce of meth being shipped to the suspect.

Additional meth and packaging was recovered from the apartment after a search.

The woman was lodged in the Houghton County Jail on two counts of delivery of Suboxone and two counts of delivery of meth. Additional counts are pending review by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office.