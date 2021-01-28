UPSET nabs suspected drug distributors in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Two Iron Mountain residents have been arrested on drug charges.

Over the past several months the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team had been investigating a subject for the distribution of crystal meth. Detectives executed a search warrant on an Iron Mountain residence January 6 and seized several grams of meth, a digital scale, cash, electronic devices and evidence of drug distribution.

Daniel Droese, 32, and Stephanie Motto, 33, were arrested and lodged in the Dickinson County Jail.

Investigation revealed the two were receiving large quantities of drugs in the Iron Mountain area through shipments from outside the state. UPSET intercepted a shipment headed to the suspects’ residence that contained two ounces of crystal meth.