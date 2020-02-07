UPSET raids meth lab in Houghton County

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI-- Police uncovered a meth lab at a Calumet Township residence Thursday.

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a house on Caledonia Street. They had developed information indicating the homeowner was manufacturing meth and that there was a lab in the residence.

Detectives recovered numerous components used in the manufacturing process, including pseudoephedrine. A meth lab was found in the basement. It contained a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia. Detectives removed 11 five-gallon buckets of waste products from the house.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

UPSET was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, troopers from the Calumet Post and the Calumet Township Fire Department.