US Capitol attack reignites talk on guns in Michigan Capitol

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Concerns over security at Michigan’s Capitol building have reignited after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters last week.

In Michigan, concealed and open carry firearms are allowed in the Capitol. Statewide calls to ban firearms in the statehouse have been made since last spring, when armed protesters entered the Capitol and yelled at members of security outside the legislative chambers to be let inside.

Republican legislative leaders are reexamining their opposition and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is renewing her call for restrictions.