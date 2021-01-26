US: Man at Capitol riot hit cops 10 times with hockey stick

DETROIT, MI (AP)--   Federal prosecutors in Detroit are disclosing more details about the alleged acts of a former Marine from Michigan who was at the U.S. Capitol riot.

Authorities say Michael Foy of Wixom struck police at least 10 times with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 attack. A judge will decide Monday whether Foy will remain locked up while facing charges in Washington.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon says Foy took 10 swings at police and subsequently crawled into the Capitol through a broken window. Investigators have the hockey stick.

Foy is charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement.

Michael Foy
U.S. Capitol
Capitol riot

