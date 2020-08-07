USDA grants will benefit six UP communities

MARQUETTE, MI-- USDA Rural Development is giving six Upper Peninsula communities more than $347,000 to support infrastructure and other improvements.

Among the projects, the Menominee County Road Commission will use its $11,900 dollars to buy a hydro-seeder, which will help restore ground cover eroded by high lake levels. The Bessemer Area School District will use nearly $37,000 to purchase equipment for Washington Elementary School. Nearly $92,000 is going to the Village of Calumet to buy a front wheel loader and snow removal equipment. And the City of Caspian will use a $50,000 grant to purchase a patrol vehicle.