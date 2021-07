L'ANSE, MI-- The Village of L’Anse is getting money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade its sewer system.

The community is getting a $500,000 loan and $1.5 million grant for the improvements. They include replacement of the sewer main, replacing or upgrading wastewater treatment plant storage, and replacing four lift stations.

Officials say the project will benefit nearly 1,800 rural residents.