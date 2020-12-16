UP vaccination of high-risk groups to begin next week

MARQUETTE, MI-- The COVID-19 vaccination process in the Upper Peninsula is expected to take place next week.

The Marquette County Health Department says initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be given to the highest priority groups: healthcare personnel, EMS personnel and skilled nursing facility staff and residents.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have been contracted to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff. Indian Health Services will get allotments to vaccinate tribal members, as will prisons and federally qualified health clinics.

The U.P. should receive additional vaccine on a weekly basis. Vaccine availability will be limited to the highest-risk individuals in the first several months. Officials expect the vaccine to be available to the general public in the spring of 2021.

For more information go to mqthealth.org and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine link.