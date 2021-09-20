Vehicle, body of missing AuTrain man found near Seney

SENEY, MI-- The body of a missing Alger County man has been found in the Seney area.

Thomas Szafran, 62, of AuTrain, was reported missing on August 24.

Michigan State Police say last Thursday a Seney Township employee was maintaining an area along M-28 when he saw vehicle tracks going about 100 yards into a heavily wooded ditch. The tracks led to an overturned truck matching the description of Szafran’s vehicle.

A deceased man was found inside the truck. Investigators confirm it was Szafran.

No foul play is suspected.

The case remains under investigation by troopers from the Manistique Outpost.