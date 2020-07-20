Vehicle hits bicyclist in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a motorist in Houghton County on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:20 p.m. to US-41 near Nara Park in Portage Township. They say a vehicle driven by Jordan LaTendresse, 24, of Marquette was northbound when Roger Kieckhafer, 69, of Houghton tried to cross the highway on a bicycle.

LaTendresse tried to avoid the bicycle but was unable to. Kieckhafer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.