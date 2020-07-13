Vehicles broken into in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MI-- Law enforcement in Delta County is investigating thefts from motor vehicles in Gladstone.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Gladstone Public Safety are looking into the crimes, which happened in the North Bluff area. Someone entered several unlocked cars, rummaged through them and took a number of items. Cash, a cell phone charger, personal information and a hand gun were among the items stolen. The gun was recovered a short distance away.

At least 16 victims say their vehicles were broken into or something was taken.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call the Gladstone Post at 428-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.