Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally in Troy

TROY, MI (MPRN)-- Vice President Mike Pence visited Michigan Tuesday to campaign for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

He addressed a crowd of supporters in suburban Detroit at a Keep America Great rally. The event followed his appearance earlier in the day at a Michigan Farm Bureau event in Lansing.

Pence said Trump stands without apology behind the men and women of law enforcement, and he said under the Trump Administration, more than 190 Conservative federal judges have been confirmed.

“Four more years means more judges,” he said. “Four more years means more support for our troops. And it's going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp.”

Pence said he's proud to support a president who he called the most pro-life president in U.S. history.