HARDWOOD, MI-- Police have released the names of two people killed in an explosion and house fire in Dickinson County.

It happened Thursday at a residence on Fordville Road in Hardwood.

Officials say Roy Kline, 78, and Maryann Kline, 66, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two fire marshals from the Michigan State Police were flown in from Lansing to assist in determining the cause of the explosion.

The case remains under investigation.