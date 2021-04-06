Virus variant discovered in Houghton County

HOUGHTON, MI-- Five cases of a COVID-19 variant have been identified in Houghton County.

The B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged from the United Kingdom. Compared to the original virus, B.1.1.7 is about 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread and potentially increasing the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Health Officer Kate Beer says when a variant is identified or suspected additional measures take place, like a strict 14-day quarantine. She reminds residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands. Beer adds it’s more important than ever to get a vaccine, which is now open to anyone 16 and older.

Vaccinations can be scheduled by calling 211 or by going to coppercountrystrong.com/vaccine.