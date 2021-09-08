Voices from the Past: A Local Collaborative Podcast Series

Would you like to be a part of history?

Public Radio 90 is collaborating with Peter White Public Library and the Marquette Regional History Center to produce a podcast series. The series is called "Voices from the Past," and the podcasts are part of Peter White Library's NEA Big Read programming.

Voices from the Past will feature community members sharing memories of their parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and ancestors. Participants will record a five- to ten-minute memory, essay, poem, or reflection which will become part of the Voices from the Past podcast and air on Public Radio 90 from October 1st through November 15, 2021, in conjunction with Peter White Public Library's NEA Big Read for Joy Harjo's "An American Sunrise."

All ages of participants are welcome. Contact NEA Big Read Organizer Marty Achatz for more details or to set up a time to record. The recording can take place virtually via Zoom or in-person at Peter White Public Library.

The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Peter White Public Library is one of 70+ nonprofit organizations to receive a grant to host an NEA Big Read project. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For details, contact Big Read Organizer Marty Achatz by calling (906) 226-4322 or email at machatz@pwpl.info.