Voices from the Past: A Local Collaborative Podcast Series

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Peter White Public Library

Would you like to be a part of history?

Public Radio 90 is collaborating with Peter White Public Library  and the Marquette Regional History Center to produce a podcast series. The series is called "Voices from the Past," and the podcasts are part of Peter White Library's NEA Big Read programming.

Voices from the Past will feature community members sharing memories of their parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and ancestors. Participants will record a five- to ten-minute memory, essay, poem, or reflection which will become part of the Voices from the Past podcast and air on Public Radio 90 from October 1st through November 15, 2021, in conjunction with Peter White Public Library's NEA Big Read for Joy Harjo's "An American Sunrise."

All ages of participants are welcome. Contact NEA Big Read Organizer Marty Achatz for more details or to set up a time to record. The recording can take place virtually via Zoom or in-person at Peter White Public Library.

The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Peter White Public Library is one of 70+ nonprofit organizations to receive a grant to host an NEA Big Read project. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For details, contact Big Read Organizer Marty Achatz by calling (906) 226-4322 or email at machatz@pwpl.info.

Tags: 
Voices from the Past
Podcast
Peter White Public Library
Marquette Regional History Center
National Endowment for the Arts
Big Read
Marty Achatz

Related Content

Interview with Marty Achatz, Peter White Library NEA Big Read Grant

By Jul 1, 2021

Peter White Public Library received some good news: they've been selected for the 2021 Big Read program from the National Endowment of the Arts, which includes a $20,000 grant.

The book selected is An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, Poet Laureate of the United States.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, about the grant and what it means for patrons of the library:


Interview with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, "I Pray For My Enemies"

By Apr 30, 2021

I Pray For My Enemies is the name of the first new recording in a decade from Joy Harjo, the first Native American to be named Poet Laureate of the United States. It's an album of singing, speaking and playing from Joy and a variety of top-notch musicians that seeks healing for a troubled world. It was released March 5th, 2021, and Kurt Hauswirth spoke with her about it. Hear the conversation below:


Schools, museums, cultural centers receive humanities grants

By Nov 4, 2019

LANSING, MI (AP)--   More than a dozen universities, museums and art and cultural centers across Michigan have been awarded grants for projects and programs. 

Michigan Humanities recently announced a total of roughly $175,000 in grants to 13 organizations. The Humanities Grants support projects exploring history, theater, reading, education and community identity.

Marquette Regional History Center awards winners

By Mar 8, 2019
Marquette Regional History Center

Marquette, MI - The Marquette Regional History Center has announced the winners of the 2018 Helen Longyear Paul and Peter White awards.

The History Center presented Jim Koski with the ‘Helen Longyear Paul Award’ for the preservation and enhancement of history in Marquette County. Award winners are honored on a permanent plaque in the museum.

The winner of the 2018 ‘Peter White Award’ is the ‘Iron Bay Restaurant and Tap Room,’ for their promotion to increase awareness and interest in our regional cultural heritage. 