Volunteers to work on Bond Falls infrastructure

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI-- Portions of the Bond Falls Scenic Site in Ontonagon County are closed Monday and Tuesday for repairs.

An all-volunteer Michigan Cares for Tourism workforce will help perform maintenance on the boardwalk and bridges that provide access to view the falls. The 30 tourism volunteers will also assist with trail brushing and painting.

The parking area, boardwalk and trail will be closed Monday at 4 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 p.m. for repair activities.

MC4T is a 100-percent volunteer organization that brings the tourism industry together to donate time, resources and energy to help restore the state's historic, cultural and natural attractions.