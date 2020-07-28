Waligore sentenced for sexual activity with children and bestiality

MARQUETTE, MI-- A former Marquette resident has been sentenced on child sexually abusive activity and bestiality charges.

Stephen Waligore, 41, received 8 to 25 years on each of seven counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and 277 days with credit for 277 days already served on each of two counts of sodomy/bestiality. As part of his plea agreement he also pleaded guilty in downstate Branch County to one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and to one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography in Tarrant County, Texas.

All sentences will run concurrently.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from Arlington, Texas in September that Waligore had solicited a minor to create sexually explicit videos of herself and had sent her videos of himself, as well. Police say he downloaded and sent child porn over the internet. They also discovered videos of Waligore engaged in sexual activity with a dog.