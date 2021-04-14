Watch Live: Defense Testimony Resumes In Derek Chauvin's Trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's defense attorney continued to present their case on Wednesday.

The defense's first witness for the day is Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist who was chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland.

Chauvin is charged with the murder of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year.

Chauvin's lawyer began laying out the defense's case on Tuesday, including showing police body camera footage of Floyd from a 2019 traffic stop. The jury also heard from witnesses including a woman who was seated in Floyd's car when he was approached by police last May.

A major component of the prosecution's case has been testimony from other officers and experts who have said that Chauvin's restraint of Floyd was not justified and ran counter to police training.

On Tuesday, Chauvin's lawyer called upon Barry Brodd, a former officer and use-of-force expert, who said Chauvin "was justified, was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement."

Judge Peter Cahill has said closing arguments in the case will likely begin on Monday.

